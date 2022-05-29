Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $669.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) to announce $669.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $715.19 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $378.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

