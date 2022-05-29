Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 369,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.