Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.68. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $119.83. 947,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.