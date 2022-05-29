Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $257,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock remained flat at $$49.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 95,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,035. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

