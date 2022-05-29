Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.72 million. Iteris posted sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $133.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iteris.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

