Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health's earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($1.13). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($43.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($44.16) to ($42.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

