Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $50.00

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $5,948,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,632. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.29. Doximity has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

