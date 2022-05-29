Brokerages Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Price Target at $113.79

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.79.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.75. 125,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. GATX’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.