Brokerages Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) PT at $86.67

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 483,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $95.65.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,083,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $12,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.