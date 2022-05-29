Brokerages Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNOF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 481,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,441. Verano has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

