Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE BEP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 426,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.