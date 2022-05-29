BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.91 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $26.91 million and $685,733.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 398.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,887.57 or 0.39385506 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00483738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008662 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

