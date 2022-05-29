Bytom (BTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $16.49 million and $1.65 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00215286 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006647 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,755,670,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,865,425 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

