Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CHW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 193,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,313. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

