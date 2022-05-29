Canna-Global Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Canna-Global Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 30th. Canna-Global Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:CNGLU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,930,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,052,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

