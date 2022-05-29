Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,200 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CAJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,195. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canon will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Canon by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.