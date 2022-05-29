Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,255. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 221,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 208,676 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 579.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 130,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

