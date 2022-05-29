Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,657. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80.

