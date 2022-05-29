Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after acquiring an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,982. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.14.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

