Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.80. 1,103,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,328. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.68 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.