Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 11,242 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,165,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. 10,578,808 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.