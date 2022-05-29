CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Million

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.23 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals also reported sales of $7.16 million during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.45 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.27 million, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $88.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

CASI Pharmaceuticals’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, June 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 1st.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.