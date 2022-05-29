Centric Swap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $276,748.69 and approximately $1.26 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 112.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.42 or 0.08213592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00507434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.