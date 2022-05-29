Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $33.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

NYSE YOU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. 1,164,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 259,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,010,744 shares of company stock worth $25,908,671. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $89,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.