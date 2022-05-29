Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will announce $38.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $42.30 million. Codexis posted sales of $25.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $154.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $157.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $173.54 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $188.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 1,283,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,729. Codexis has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $721.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

