Columbia Asset Management Has $2.31 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

