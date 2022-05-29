Columbia Asset Management Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $318.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

