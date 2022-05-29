Columbia Asset Management Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Datadog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,860 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,703. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,807,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

