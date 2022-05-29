Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,246.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,485.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,681.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.