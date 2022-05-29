Columbia Asset Management Sells 5,467 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

