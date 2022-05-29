Columbia Asset Management Sells 675 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.