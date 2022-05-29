Columbia Asset Management Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $271.85 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.02.
DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.45.
About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
