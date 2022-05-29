Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will announce $122.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $139.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $517.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 94,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,627. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

