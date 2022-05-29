Conceal Price Reaches $0.17 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $1,908.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,196.99 or 1.00054873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032552 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00194289 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00093047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00115243 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,187,503 coins and its circulating supply is 12,206,604 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

