Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 371 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

