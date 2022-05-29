Contour Asset Management LLC Has $157.11 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Contour Asset Management LLC cut its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for approximately 5.6% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $157,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 612,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,280. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.