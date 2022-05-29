Contour Asset Management LLC Invests $78.76 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 573,522 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,756,000. Five9 comprises about 2.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.05. 618,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.