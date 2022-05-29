Contour Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Contour Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,866 shares during the period. DISH Network comprises about 1.7% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $47,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

