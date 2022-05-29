Contrasting Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -67.00% -44.52% -32.13% Embecta N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SI-BONE and Embecta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $90.15 million 5.40 -$56.57 million ($1.85) -7.77 Embecta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Embecta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SI-BONE and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 Embecta 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE currently has a consensus price target of $31.57, indicating a potential upside of 119.70%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Embecta.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Embecta on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; and iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat fractures of the pelvis and for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Embecta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

