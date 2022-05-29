Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00420941 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00183370 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

