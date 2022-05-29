Cyclone Protocol Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $53.78 or 0.00183413 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $15,100.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004431 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00422758 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

