DA Davidson Weighs in on Photronics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $21.17 on Friday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Photronics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

