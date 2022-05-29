Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

