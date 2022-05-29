Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,030,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,040,000. Warner Music Group makes up about 11.7% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $29.72. 1,535,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

