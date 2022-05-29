Dash Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $57.44 or 0.00195527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $617.55 million and approximately $102.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001243 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00333991 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,750,441 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

