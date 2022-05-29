DEAPcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $9.04 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $94.16 million and $9.04 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,019,724,701 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

