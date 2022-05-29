DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0746 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $570,534.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 625.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.19 or 0.17496515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00500679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008693 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,750,495 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.