Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.59 Million

Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to post sales of $53.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.95 million and the highest is $54.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.03 million to $224.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.52 million, with estimates ranging from $275.89 million to $289.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,013,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 440,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 419,444 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,767. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

