Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 385

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.98) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 484.29 ($6.09).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 390.26. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 32,325 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($125,688.00).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

