DOC.COM (MTC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

DOC.COM (MTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $115,816.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,450.18 or 1.00040551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

